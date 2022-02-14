KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said a 31-year-old Kansas City man is dead following a crash near 43rd Street and Wabash Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday night.

According to police, an officer tried to pull over a Ford Mustang near 41st Street and Prospect Avenue, but the driver refused to stop.

The man started to speed away before losing control and leaving the roadway. He struck two wooden utility poles and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was the only person in the car.

KCPD said the power went out in the area while Evergy crew arrived on scene to repair the damage caused by the crash.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.