KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 3:45 a.m. officers were called to Truman Medical Center in regard to a shooting.

When they arrived to the hospital, they were notified by staff that a male victim had been dropped off in a personal vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Hospital staff stated the victim was suffering from critical life threatening injuries.

Assault Squad detectives were notified and began gathering evidence to determine where the shooting was and what led to it.

A small crime scene was located at a nearby convenience store in the 4800 block of Independence Ave.

It was determined the victim and the suspect knew each other and were involved in an argument before the shooting occurred.

Just after 6 a.m., detectives were advised the victim had died during surgery at the hospital.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old, Mihail Martinez-Aguilar.

Detectives are working to determine a person of interest, and they do not have anyone currently in custody.

They do not believe there is a present danger to the surrounding, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043.

There is up to a $25,00 reward for information submitted anonymously to TIPS Hotline.