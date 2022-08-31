KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Early Wednesday morning, around 1 a.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Gillespie in regard to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man at the scene. He was declared dead at the scene.

The death was thought to be suspicious initially, but after further investigation, the death was ruled as a homicide by gunshot.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old man Etienne Mcewan.

Detectives have a person of interest detained for further investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) if you want to remain anonymous.

