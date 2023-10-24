KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a shooting Monday night on the east side of Kansas City.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, the Kansas City Police Department responded to a shooting near 42nd and Benton in Kansas City.

When KCPD arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a shooting. Minutes later, KCPD was told that a man was taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle and was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 26-year-old Jo D. Crawford.

KCPD detectives are processing evidence and looking for witnesses. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.