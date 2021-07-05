One man dead after shooting Monday afternoon at Lenexa apartments

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa Police are investigating what led to a shooting Monday afternoon that left one person dead.

Police tell FOX4 the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. at an apartment complex near 97th and Rosehill Road.

Officers believe the two men involved were known to each other and the one that did the shooting called 911 and remained on scene to speak with officers.

Police are working to determine if the shooting was intentional or not.

