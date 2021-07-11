One man dead after shooting stemmed from an argument Sunday afternoon

A man is dead after a shooting on the East Side of Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said it stemmed from an argument between two men, but don’t know what they were arguing about.

It happened on East 30th street and Kensington Avenue.



A Kansas City resident, who didn’t want to reveal her name, said she heard the gunshots.



“I don’t know if it’s his father, but a kid is potentially not about to have his father again,” the woman said. “Like yet again a kid is growing up without a parent.”



She said at first, she thought she heard fireworks, but soon realized they were gunshots.



Captain Leslie Foreman said the suspect is still on the loose.



“As we always do and urge in this case if you have any information come forward,” Capt. Foreman said. “Call tips hotline. You can do that anonymously.”



This resident said she’s not sure if the kid in the yard was the victim’s child, but said she knows his life will forever be changed.



“When I came it was a guy in the yard,” said the woman. “Police were resuscitating him or holding his wounds. Mom was startled, son was startled and then the neighbor guy was like explaining himself.”