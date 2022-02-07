KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City Police Department, one man is dead after shots were fired on a disturbance call.

Police were called to the area of 52nd Street and Olive Street at about 2:30 a.m. Monday morning on a call of a domestic disturbance involving a child.

On scene, police found a man with a knife outside the home. According to KCPD, he did not comply with officer commands and went toward police.

As he advanced, he was shot by police.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died shortly after.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol‘s division of drug and crime control is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will update with new details as they become available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.