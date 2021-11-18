One man dead following motorcycle crash in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist Thursday morning.

The motorcycle and SUV crash happened near Lone Elm Road and West 167th Street just after 8 a.m.

Olathe police say when officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man unresponsive. A news release says he was wearing a helmet when the crash happened, but died at the scene. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured.

Police are still working the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

If you saw the crash or have information that will help investigators, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or OPD at (913) 971-6363.