One man dead following shooting in Raytown, suspect in custody

Raytown Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 6800 block of Hawthorne Ave. May 16, 2021. (FOX4 Photo/Alex Bruns)

RAYTOWN, Mo. — One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Sunday morning in Raytown.

Police responded after a report of shots being fired just before 7:30 a.m. near Plymouth Lane and Hawthorne Avenue, just west of Raytown Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man, who appeared to have been shot, dead inside a vehicle.

Police said an adult male was taken into custody at the scene.

The investigating into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

