One man dead in early morning Kansas City, Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Freeman Avenue at about 4:22 a.m. on reports of a shooting inside a residence.

Once on scene, police found an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified, but police say the man is in his 40s.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.