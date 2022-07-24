KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 6:40 p.m. Sunday evening, law enforcement was called to an apartment in the 2600 block of E. 29th St. in regards to a cutting.

Upon arrival, officers were directed into an apartment where they found one adult man unresponsive.

Officers were told that the victim and an unknown suspect were involved in an argument that turned into a physical altercation that led to the victim being injured.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

If anyone has information on this situation, they are asked to contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

