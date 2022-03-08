LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead inside a home.

According to police, they were called to the 100 block of NE Chinquapin Court at about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on reports of shots fired and a disturbance.

Once on scene, officers found a man dead inside in the home.

Police say all parties involved are in custody and are not looking for any other suspects.

LSPD remains on scene as the investigation continues.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

