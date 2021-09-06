One man dead, woman in hospital after early morning motorcycle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just after midnight on Monday, a motorcycle crashed into Chevrolet truck ejecting both people on the motorcycle, killing one and sending the other to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

According to police, at about 12:21 a.m. a red Honda motorcycle was travelling west on 39th Street without headlights and the white Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east and turning onto Harrison Parkway.

The driver of the Silverado did not see the motorcycle until moments before the crash happened. The driver and rider of the motorcycle were ejected.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the female passenger was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,

Police say neither of the motorcycle riders were wearing helmets,