One man dies in two-vehicle crash in Raytown, police say

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A driver has died Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Raytown, police say.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Raytown Road and Gregory Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found one man dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Police did not release any details about what led up to the crash. The department has requested that the Missouri State Highway Patrol conduct the investigation.