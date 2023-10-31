KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a deadly house fire in East Kansas City Tuesday morning.

KCFD was called to a home near 51st and Brooklyn in Kansas City around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

When responders arrived, they said there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the first and second floors.

According to KCFD, it took around 45 minutes to put out the fire. After putting out the flames, firefighters went inside the home and found a 40-year-old man who had died. He was in one of the bedrooms in the home.

Responders did not give the name of the man who died.

An investigation of the fire has started, and the KCPD bomb and arson unit is at the scene to go through the rubble in hopes of finding out how the fire started.