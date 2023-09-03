KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Labor Day Weekend has had a violent start after another overnight deadly shooting in Kansas City.

Around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, Kansas City Police officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds near west 8th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Kansas City.

Officers found the man laying in a park area unresponsive. Officers performed medical aid until EMS arrived. EMS took over to perform life saving measures and take the victim to the hospital, KCPD reports.

The victim later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital, according to KCPD.

Homicide detectives have responded to the scene to process evidence and speak with potential witnesses. At this time there is no person of interest.

If anyone has any information about the shooting call 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.