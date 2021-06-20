One man has died after an officer involved shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Dept. said officers were forced to shoot and kill an armed carjacking suspect Sunday who had been on the run for three days. Officers said he was known to be an armed and dangerous man and that he fired at officers.

“It’s pretty validated that this person is a danger,” KCK Police Dept. Nancy Chartrand said. “So, that is why pursuit is initiated.”

On Thursday, there was a reported armed carjacking near 18th and Garfield in KCK.

“The victim told officers he was giving the suspect a ride when he pulled out a handgun placing him in fear of his life and demanded the vehicle,” Chartrand said.

Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The suspect got away with the victim’s car.

As protocol, they sent that info to area agencies.

Fast forward to Sunday just before noon, a Kansas City, Missouri police officer spotted the vehicle and suspect.

The officer attempted to pull-over the 25-year-old Hispanic man.

He bolted — eventually crossing state lines.

Four KCPD officers got permission to continue the chase in Kansas and were joined by a KCK cop, according to Chartrand.

She said, no more than five minutes later the chase ended. The suspect crashed the stolen vehicle near 18th and Parallel Pkwy, in KCK.

Body camera footage helps investigators understand what happened.

Chartrand said they kick-on the minute officers’ lights and sirens sound.

“The initial investigation including footage – in car and body worn cameras – worn by all officers involved, reveals that the suspect exited the vehicle, carried a handgun and ran west toward 18-th street,” Chartrand said.

Then, the suspect turned and shot at officers, according to Chartrand.

Officers returned fire.

The 25-year-old was taken to the hospital and died.

Police are still investigating how many shots were fired, and which officer from what agency pulled the trigger.

“As a rule of thumb,’ Chartrand explained, “If you come at me with lethal force, meaning you’ve got a gun, you’re reaching for a gun, you point your gun, then I, in turn, have the ability to meet that level and perhaps raise it in order to contain the situation.”

This case will be investigated by a joint task force — including KCK police, the Wyandotte Co. Sheriff’s Department, and the Wyandotte Co. District Attorney’s Office.



If you have any video or information about this incident, police ask you to call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.