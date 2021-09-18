One man has died in an overnight crash on 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning a driver in a black Dodge Ram pickup was southbound on 71 Highway just before Bannister Road when the driver hit the rear of a white Kia also southbound.

The truck didn’t stop, and the driver of the Kia called 911 to report the crash.

The driver of the Kia exited the highway at Red Bridge road, and she saw the Dodge truck on its top and on fire.

She called 911 again to report the fire and tried to get the driver out of the truck, but the fire was too intense.

The Dodge driver had taken the exit to Red Bridge too fast and lost control, hitting a bridge pillar, overturned, and caught fire.

The driver was partially ejected and died at the scene of the crash.

This is the 60th fatality crash death in 2021.