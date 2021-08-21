One man has died in motorcycle crash late Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Friday night just before 10:30 p.m.

The driver of a GMC Terrain was southbound on N. Antioch Road. Just before N. 37th Street the driver pulled to the right and hesitated before making a U-turn to park on the east side of N. Antioch.

A Kawasaki motorcycle was headed northbound on N. Antioch, saw the truck turning in front of him, started braking and lost control and hit the right rear of the truck.

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle and the motorcycle then hit another vehicle in the southbound lanes of N. Antioch.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the GMC and the other vehicle were not injured.