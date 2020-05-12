One man in custody after hitting Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper with his vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is in custody after hitting a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper with his vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around around 12:43 a.m., according to a tweet from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A.

Officials said it began with the trooper chasing the suspect on I-29 near the 2 mile marker.

At one point the suspect turned around as the trooper got out of his vehicle near West 50th Terrace and Frontier Street.

According to officials, the trooper was attempting to get out of the way when he fired his service weapon at the suspect. Unfortunately, the suspect still hit the trooper.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officials later arrested the suspect in Kansas. FOX4 is not naming the suspect because he has not been officially charged.