One man injured after grain bin explosion at West Central Agri Services in Adrian

ADRIAN, Mo. — One man has been injured in Bates County on Thursday after an explosion at a grain bin in Adrian.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports of an explosion in the Adrian area around 10:45 a.m. and then learned it occurred at the West Central Agri Services just south of Adrian city limits. The explosion occurred in the area of the grain storage bins.

One man was taken by helicopter to a Kansas City area hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

At this point, the sheriff’s office says there does not appear to be any danger of a second explosion, and there is no sign of foul play in this incident.

Officials are on scene until further notice.