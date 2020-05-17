One man killed, another hospitalized in Kansas City double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting that happened late on Saturday night where a man killed was found in a vehicle in the area of 71 Highway and Bannister.

Kansas City police say officers responded to a sound of shots call at about 11:15 p.m. at Bannister and Crestview. While investigating the area, they located a vehicle where a man was found shot and declared dead at the scene. The vehicle he was found in was west of 71 Highway on Bannister Road.

The second man shot in this incident went to a hospital in a private vehicle, his injuries are considered non-life threatening and his condition stabilized on Sunday morning. Neither victim has been identified yet, and the only descriptions are that both are adult black men.

Detectives are analyzing evidence from multiple locations related to this homicide investigation.

If you have information that will help, you can contact the homicide unit directly at (816) 234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. Information that leads to an arrest could be worth up to $25,000.