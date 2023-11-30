KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead and another is in custody Thursday afternoon after a shooting in south Kansas City.

Police said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday near E. 117th Street and Troost Avenue, south of Minor Park.

Officers were originally dispatched on a medical call, but it updated to a possible shooting while they were in route.

When police arrived, officers found a man inside a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers took a man into custody, according to a KCPD spokesperson.

Police have not released the victim’s name or any further information about what led up to the shooting at this point.

This is the 173rd homicide of the year in Kansas City, according to FOX4 and KCPD data. At this point last year, Kansas City had recorded 159 homicides, and in 2020, the city’s deadliest year on record, there had been 171 killings so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.