KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead and police are trying to find the killer after a shooting in downtown Kansas City.

The shooting happened early this morning at 10th and Broadway, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday shots were heard in the Quality Hill district area and the people who heard the fire called the police, according to KCPD.

Officers said when they arrived they found a man lying on the sidewalk. The man was unresponsive and was not reacting to any first aid attempts.

The victim whose identity has not been released at this time died before he could be taken to a hospital.

FOX4 talked with police and it appears this shooting was the end result of an argument.

At this time there, police have not found a suspect. However, police do have plenty of help in solving this case thanks to a number of cameras in the area and witnesses willing to work with police.

If you have any information call 816-474-TIPS.