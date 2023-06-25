LATHROP, Mo. — One man was killed Saturday night after an armed disturbance in Clinton County, Missouri, officials say.

At about 9:25 p.m. Saturday, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was called to Spring Lake Beach on S.E. Mohawk Drive in Lathrop.

Clinton County deputies, as well as highway patrol, Lathrop and Plattsburg police, arrived on scene and quickly took the alleged shooter into custody.

A 44-year-old victim — identified as Randy Turner of Lathrop — was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX4 is not naming the 33-year-old suspect at this time because formal charges have not been filed. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the man is being held on multiple felony warrants from Kansas.

The sheriff’s office has not released information on what led up to the shooting yet.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as we learn more.