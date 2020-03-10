One man killed in shooting in Kansas City’s Old Northeast, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man has been killed Monday night in Kansas City’s Old Northeast.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Monday near Spruce and Thompson avenues, just north of Independence Avenue.

The victim originally suffered life-threatening injuries but later died.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. Police have not released any suspect details at this time.

