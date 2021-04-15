One man, one juvenile charged in shooting death of 12-year-old boy in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Leavenworth County prosecutor has charged one adult and one juvenile in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in Leavenworth Wednesday.

Darvon Thomas, 25 of Leavenworth, is charged with first degree felony murder and an unnamed 17-year-old is charged with felony murder and discharging of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

On Wednesday, April 14, Leavenworth police said a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed near a pharmacy in the 2500 block of South 4th Street. Officers said the shooters also struck another vehicle occupied by a 30-year-old woman and a 6-month-old child.

Thomas and two juveniles were arrested in relation to the shooting. Police tell FOX4 that the victim was an innocent bystander.

After interviewing witnesses, police were led to a home in the 200 block of South 12th Street where they arrested the suspects. The two juveniles are from Kansas City, Kansas.

The state of Kansas does not allow for the identity of people under 18 years old to be released. The juvenile will appear today and Thomas will appear before a judge on Friday.

