KANSAS CITY, Kan. —One man is seriously hurt after a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, Monday night.

At 9:20 p.m. police responded to a shots fired call in the area of N. 5th St. and Elizabeth Ave. When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds lying in the alley. The man was taken to an area hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the name of the victim or any information on what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.