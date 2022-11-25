KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was seriously injured Friday night after a fire in Kansas City’s Northland.

The fire happened just before 6 p.m. Friday at a “fourplex” building near 70th Street and Mokane Avenue.

A spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department said crews rescued the man from the building, and medics took him to a local hospital with severe burns and smoke inhalation injuries.

It’s not clear at this time what caused the fire. The American Red Cross has been called in to assist any residents displaced.

