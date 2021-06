KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has serious injuries Friday night after a shooting near Knuckleheads Saloon.

Kansas City police said the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the Kansas City bar near Chestnut Trafficway and Rochester Avenue.

Information about what led up to the shooting was not immediately available. Police did not have any suspect information to release at this time.

