One man shot, killed in Kansas City’s Swope Park neighborhood, police say

Shooting at Meyer and Monroe in Kansas City’s Swope Park neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Kansas City’s Swope Park neighborhood, police say.

The deadly shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Monroe Avenue, not far from Swope Parkway and Meyer Boulevard.

This marks the 165th homicide in Kansas City in 2020, already a record-setting year.

Police have not released any further details at this time about what led up to the shooting. FOX4 will update this story as we confirm more.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and a reward is available for information leading to an arrest.