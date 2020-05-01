One man shot, killed in parking lot of Northland apartment complex; suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide Thursday night at an apartment complex in the Northland.

Officials said the deadly shooting happened at a complex near N.E. 38th and N. Cherry streets, just off N. Oak Trafficway.

When officers arrived, they found one man shot in the parking lot who was pronounced dead.

One person is in custody, and officers are not looking for any other suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous and information leading to an arrest could result in a $25,000 cash reward.