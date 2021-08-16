One of Kansas City’s most popular fountains turned off for repairs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s most popular fountains is dry.

KC Parks said it had to temporarily turn off the fountain in Mill Creek Park recently. The department hopes to repair the fountain and have it running again soon.

The Parks Department said a pump in the fountain broke and crews are waiting on a replacement part. Once the part comes in, crews will replace it and turn on the water.

KC Parks said it hopes to have the fountain repaired and running again by the Plaza Art Fair, which is the weekend of September 24.