One of original “Rosie the Riveters” from mid-Missouri turns 100

ST. LOUIS– A Mexico, Missouri woman who was part of history turned 100 last week and her birthday gifts included some presents from Boeing to thank her for her contribution.

Bertha Mae Clarke was one of the thousands of “Rosie the Riveters” who joined the workforce to assist in World War II war efforts.

Clarke was originally from Ladonnia, Missouri but moved to the Seattle area with her husband who was a military police officer.

She says she remembers seeing Boeing recruitment flyers to help support the bomber line and decided to join the war effort.

Clarke worked for Boeing for a year before moving back to Missouri in 1943, where she’s lived ever since.

On April 28, Bertha Mae turned 100 and celebrated at her home in Mexico.

Boeing wanted to help her celebrate and show its appreciation for her work during the war.

Three Boeing employees visited Bertha Mae a few days before her birthday and gave her a few gifts from her Boeing family.

