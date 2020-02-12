One of several recently, Ford plant worker’s truck reportedly stolen from employee lot in Claycomo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYCOMO, Mo. -- There are concerns over security at the Ford Assembly Plant in Claycomo after an employee’s truck was reportedly stolen from one of the company’s parking lots.

Hailey Dicks said her husband’s white 2005 Ford F-250 has been missing for almost two weeks. He works at the Ford plant and parked the truck in one of the employee lots on Jan. 30.

When he clocked out, his truck was nowhere to be found.

“He was pretty upset,” she said. “Nobody expects to leave work and not have a way home.”

Hailey said there was no broken glass where the truck was parked. Her husband didn’t leave his keys in the vehicle, and the doors and windows were locked.

“It’s somebody that knows what they’re doing,” she added.

Between July 2019 and January 2020, there have been at least five vehicles reported stolen at the plant, according to the Claycomo Police Department. However, police emphasized one of the thefts was a civil matter.

“That’s too many to be stolen from their place of employment,” Hailey said. “To come out to no vehicle after working, that’s too many.”

FOX4 reached out to the Ford plant to ask about security measures in place to prevent thefts from happening where employees park. We received the following statement:

“We take the safety and security of our workforce very seriously. We have onsite security officers that regularly patrol our parking lots. We are cooperating with Claycomo police on their investigation.”

“I just don’t feel like they’re doing their best to keep things under wraps,” Hailey said.

Hailey said she understands security can't be everywhere at once, but she believes the company could be doing more to prevent this type of thing from happening to employees parked on their property.

“I feel like somebody should’ve been watching or something,” she said. “For there to be multiple vehicles stolen out of there, like, somebody should be paying attention.”

Ford pickups are among the most-stolen vehicles in America, behind Honda Civics and Accords, according to data collected by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.