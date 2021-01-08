‘One of the few things we have ever agreed on’: Biden okay with Trump skipping inauguration

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens as President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to announce key administration posts. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — During a press conference Friday, President-elect Joe Biden said he is fine with President Trump not attending his inauguration.

“One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on,” Biden said. “It’s a good thing, him not showing up.”

Biden called the president an “embarrassment” to the nation and unworthy of the office of president.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Biden will become president at noon on Jan. 20 regardless of Trump’s plans. But Trump’s absence represents one final act of defiance of the norms and traditions of Washington that he has flouted for four years.

Historian Douglas Brinkley said that while attending the inauguration “would be a wonderful olive branch to the country if Trump would do it, and it might be his chance at one magnanimous act on his way out of office, he is unable to do that.”

While Trump stays away, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and their wives will be there to stand witness to the rite of democracy. The only other living president, 96-year-old Jimmy Carter, who has spent the pandemic largely at home in Georgia, will not attend but has extended “best wishes” to Biden.

Sen. Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, urged Trump to reconsider.

“He is, of course, not constitutionally required to attend and I can imagine losing an election is very hard, but I believe he should attend,” Scott said in a statement. The senator said he planned to attend and called the rite “an important tradition that demonstrates the peaceful transfer of power to our people and to the world.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who defied Trump on Wednesday when he refused to intervene in the congressional process to certify Biden’s win, was expected to attend the inauguration, according to one person close to him and one familiar with inauguration planning. But Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement Friday that the vice president and the second lady “have yet to make a decision regarding their attendance.”

Biden said Pence was “welcome to come” and he’d be honored to have him there.

On Thursday, with 12 days left in his term, Trump finally bent to reality when he released a video late in the day that condemned the violence carried out in his name at the Capitol and acknowledged his presidency would soon end.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20,” Trump said in the video, after issuing an earlier written statement that offered the same message. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

Several congress members have expressed their displeasure with the president since Wednesday’s violence at the Capitol and have called for impeachment trials or for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Pence has not publicly stated whether he was in favor of or against the action.