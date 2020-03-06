One of two brothers sentenced to prison for deadly KC liquor store shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man, one of two brothers charged in a deadly liquor store shooting, was sentenced to prison Friday.

Steven Kelow, 32, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in December 2018 for the murder of Cornell Reed on Dec. 22, 2018.

His brother, Corey Richardson, was also charged in the deadly shooting but is still awaiting trial.

According to court documents, Reed and the brothers got into an argument outside of a liquor store before he was shot. Police responded to the area around 7 p.m., and Reed was taken to the hospital. He died the following day.

Police were able to find several shell casings at the scene, and a small maroon sedan was seen leaving the store’s parking lot. Muzzle flashes were seen coming from the driver’s side rear passenger seat.

Witnesses allegedly identified Kelow and Richardson as the shooters.

Kelow was sentenced to 22 years for the murder charge and 5 years for the armed criminal action charge. Both sentences will run concurrently.

At this time, Robinson’s trial is scheduled to begin April 20.