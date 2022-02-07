KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide after two men showed up to North Kansas City Hospital with gunshot wounds.

One of the two men was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim is being treated for serious injuries.

According to preliminary investigations, police believe the shooting took place in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue where they arrived and found a crime scene.

Detectives continue to seek evidence and speak with witnesses.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS to remain anonymous. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

