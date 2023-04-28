ST. LOUIS – One officer is hurt and one was shot Friday afternoon in St. Louis, just a little north of Forest Park.

The shooting happened outside an apartment complex in the Skinker-Debaliviere neighborhood. This situation unfolded just before 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Kingsbury Place.

FOX4 affiliate FOX2 has learned that several officers responded to a CIT call for mental health assistance outside an apartment complex.

Robert Tracy, Chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says, the subject was not compliant with his medication. Officers had engaged with the subject for more than 30 minutes before requesting EMS assistance to evaluate the subject. After that, the subject fired a handgun concealed in his hoodie and struck one officer in the shoulder.

Two other officers quickly confronted the subject, and one suffered injuries to their hands during a struggle to apprehend the subject. The officer that was shot and the officer that was injured are being sent to the hospital with various injuries.

SLMPD says the officer who was shot was conscious and breathing while being transported to the hospital. Tracy adds that the officer was 44 years old with 15 years of law enforcement experience.

The subject accused of firing shots is now in custody. He is also getting treatment at a local hospital.

“Thankfully, this was not a lot worse, because it could’ve been a lot worse,” said Tracy.

It’s the second time in which an officer has been shot since Tracy took over as chief in January.

“This city, like every other city, is struggling with people that carry guns, use those guns and commit things against other people,” said Tracy.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones released the following statement amid the investigation:

“Praying for our SLMPD officers injured this afternoon in Skinker-DeBaliviere and thankful to hear they are in stable condition. I have been briefed by Chief Tracy on the incident, and SLMPD will continue to offer updates as they develop.”

Additional details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.