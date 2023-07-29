KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Early Saturday morning, a pedestrian was killed after lying in the middle of I-435 in Kansas City.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the pedestrian was running between northbound lanes on I-435, just north of 63rd St.

A semi-truck was driving in the third northbound lane and was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian who was lying in the third lane, KCPD reports.

The pedestrian was announced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to KCPD, the driver of the semi stayed at the scene and fully cooperated with the investigation.

KCPD did not report why the pedestrian was lying in the road.