SMITHVILLE, Mo. — One person was arrested in Smithville, Missouri for firing shots in the air to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

Smithville Police Chief Jason Lockridge said Tuesday night, local homeowners witnessed and reported a person shooting a pistol in the air near an apartment complex.

Lockridge said immediate reporting from the homeowners and detailed information allowed Smithville police officers to quickly respond to the scene.

“Thanks to the homeowner’s quick actions, the offender’s vehicle was located, an arrest was made and a handgun was seized,” Lockridge said.

Lockridge said officers are hoping to locate the owner of the handgun.

Last week, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and KCPD Chief Stacey Graves asked people in the metro to put down the guns and stop shooting them into the air in celebration of the holiday.

Graves pointed to the death of Blair Shanahan Lane who died from a bullet shot during celebratory gunfire on July 4, 2011.

The 11-year-old and her family were in their yard watching fireworks when a stray bullet hit her in the neck.

Police investigated and eventually determined the bullet came from someone shooting into the air in celebration of the holiday. The bullet traveled across a lake before hitting Blair.

Lawmakers passed Blair’s Law in honor of the 11-year-old. It is waiting for Gov. Parson to sign it into law.

When that happens, anyone caught shooting a gun inside city limits will face criminal charges instead of a city ticket.

Parson has not said when he plans on signing the bill.