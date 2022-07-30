KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 4:20 p.m. this afternoon, officers reported were called to a reported injury on Prospect Ave.

A KCATA bus was pulling away from a bus stop traveling southbound. For an unknown reason, the victim grabbed ahold of the bus as it pulled away from the bus stop and lost grip of the bus.

The victim then fell to the ground and was subsequently run over by the rear wheels of the bus.

They were transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition. The driver of the bus was uninjured.

FOX4 will keep you updated on this situation as more information comes along.