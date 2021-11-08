One person critically injured after being struck by vehicle near US 40 and Brentwood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after a person was struck and injured by a vehicle Monday night.

The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. near U.S. 40 Highway and South Brentwood Avenue, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

Police said the driver of a grey Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on U.S. 40 when a person was attempting to cross the highway in front of the Chevrolet.

The person was struck by the right front of the vehicle and taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet remained on scene and was not injured in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.