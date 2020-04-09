19-year-old killed after shooting near Johnson County Library in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 19-year-old has been killed after a shooting near a library in Overland Park, police say.

The shooting happened Wednesday night near the Johnson County library at 87th and Farley streets.

First responders took the victim to the hospital in critical condition but that person later died from their injuries.

It’s not clear at this time what led up to the shooting. Police are searching for a suspect they describe as a black man in his 20s with short dreads.

