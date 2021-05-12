One person critically injured following shooting near 40th and Benton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that has left one man with critical injuries.

The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. near 40th and South Benton Avenue.

Police dispatch tells FOX4 one man was shot and has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

