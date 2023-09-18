KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured Monday in a crash involving a school bus in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast, police say.

Officers and medics were called to the area of Nicholson Avenue and N. Chestnut Avenue around 8:15 a.m. Monday for a reported injury crash.

Police determined that a gray Hyundai was headed eastbound on Nicholson, and a school bus was traveling southbound on Chestnut.

According to police, the driver of the Hyundai didn’t stop at the stop sign and was hit by the school bus. Medics took the driver of the Hyundai to the hospital in critical condition.

The school bus driver, bus monitor and two children on the bus were not injured in the crash, police said.

FOX4 is working to confirm what school district the bus was operating for.