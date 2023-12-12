KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday that left one person with critical injuries.

The crash was reported just before 4:40 p.m. at Interstate 70 and Van Brunt Boulevard.

KCPD said four vehicles were traveling east on I-70, crossing over Van Brunt Boulevard when the driver of a red Kia Forte suddenly stopped for possible merging traffic and was struck in the rear end by the driver of a red Chevrolet Silverado.

Police said the Chevrolet was then struck in the rear by a purple and silver Kenworth truck, tractor and low boy trailer. The Kenworth’s trailer was then struck in the rear end by a red Dodge Ram.

The drivers of the KIA, Chevrolet and Kenworth were all uninjured in the crash, according to KCPD.

Police said the unrestrained driver of the Dodge was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.