KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after one person was critically injured in a shooting Monday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., police were called to the area of 35th Street and Prospect Avenue for a reported shooting.

Officers found an unresponsive victim at the bus stop suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police have not yet released information on what may have led to the shooting or any potential suspects.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.