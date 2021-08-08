One person dead, a second injured in overnight double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and a second person with non-life threatening injuries.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5200 block of Wayne Avenue.

When police got to the scene, they found two victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital.

Police continue to investigate and speak to witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.