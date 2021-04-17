One person dead after car crashes into semi-truck in construction zone near Worlds of Fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two vehicle crash in a construction zone on southbound I-435 and Northeast 48th Street near Worlds of Fun left one person dead on impact.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Shoal Creek Patrol Division responded to the crash where southbound lanes of I-435 were merging due to the construction.

Several vehicles were attempting to merge from three lanes into one. The semi-truck loaded with construction equipment in the open lane, but stopped due to traffic.

Police say that a blue Toyota Corolla traveling at high speeds crashed into the stopped semi-truck.

The driver was dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck received no injuries.

The identification of the driver has not been released by police.

